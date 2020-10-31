World No. 2 Halep tests positive for Covid-19

"I feel good ... we will get through this together."

The former world number one did not travel to New York for this year's U.S. Open Grand Slam due to health concerns over the pandemic.

Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and is the reigning Wimbledon champion, made the trip to Paris for the clay court Grand Slam but went down to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Roland Garros this month.

The Women's WTA Tour has a tournament scheduled in Austria from Nov. 9 but Halep had said her 2020 season was over following her French Open defeat.