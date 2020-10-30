Sentencing sets precedent against hate speech: SA Jewish Board of Deputies

The Randburg magistrate's court has sentenced Matome Letsoalo to three years' imprisonment, suspended for five years, for threatening and anti-Semitic tweets he posted in June 2018.

The sentence follows Letsoalo’s pleading guilty last Friday to a charge of crimen injuria that was lodged by the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD).

The case has its genesis on June 21 2018, when the board received a message from Letsoalo reading: “@SAJBD The #Holocaust will be like a picnic when we are done with all you Zionist bastards. F*** all of you.” The text was accompanied by an image of Holocaust victims.

Later that morning, Letsoalo sent a second message to the SAJBD, reading: “@SAJBD must get decimated. We can’t have Scandanavian rats, fake Jews, Zionist bastards running our economy.”

In subsequent Twitter exchanges with Jewish community members who challenged him, Letsoalo posted further threatening and abusive messages. The board responded by laying a charge of crimen injuria against Letsoalo.