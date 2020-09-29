Delayed justice dismay for K-word insult victim

Truck driver still hurting a year after employer hurled expletives at him

A truck driver who opened a case of crimen injuria against his former employer for calling him a K-word in December says he is still waiting for the justice system to take its course.



Michael Makola, 49, from GaSekgopo village outside Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo, who worked as a long-distance truck driver for Yankee Trading Pty Ltd for almost two years, said he opened a case against his employer Duncan Hawthorne at Modjadjiskloof police station after he called him a K-word during their telephonic conversation. ..