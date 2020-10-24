Court hands down suspended sentences for cops who made false claims of racism

Two SA Police Service (SAPS) warrant officers who falsely accused their station commander of racism were on Friday handed 24-month suspended jail sentences for perjury by the Klerksdorp regional court in Stilfontein.

Warrant officers Sedisa Tikoe and Chris Mphana had accused Lt-Col Annemarie Oosthuizen, of using the k-word after she had instituted a disciplinary process against the two men in 2017 for failing to report for duty without permission.

The officers refused to sign the declarations and said Oosthuizen had racially abused them.

However, former police intern Elizabeth Sechele testified on Oosthuizen’s behalf while allegedly living in fear of her life, according to media reports.

The two officers were also found guilty of threatening Oosthuizen with violence.

Tikoe and Mphana were found guilty in June of crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice, perjury and assault.