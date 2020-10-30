SA researcher killed as plane goes down in Zimbabwe's Zambezi Valley

A South African researcher was killed and two people badly injured in an aircraft crash in Zimbabwe’s Zambezi Valley at the weekend. Another person is missing.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) plane went missing on Friday afternoon. It was found crashed on Sunday in the Chewore North Safari Area, in the mid-Zambezi Valley.

The Cessna 182 light aircraft, with two South African researchers and two Zimbabweans on board, was conducting aerial surveys for elephants and other large herbivores when it disappeared off the radar.

A search was launched in the mountainous and densely forested area between Chirundu and the Zambezi Valley.

The dead South African was found under the wreckage and the other two survivors — the pilot and a South African scientist — were found in a critical condition in the plane. They were airlifted and admitted at a private hospital in Harare.