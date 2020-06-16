Man killed after being struck by wing of landing aircraft in Mpumalanga

A 27-year-old man on his way to work with colleagues was struck by a wing of an aircraft as it landed on Monday in Graskop, Mpumalanga.

The man was struck moments after warning others to move away from the runway as the light aircraft, a Piper PA-28 Cherokee, approached.

“Four men employed by a Graskop-based construction company were on their way to work and were allegedly utilising the Graskop air strip runway,” said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“Whilst on the runway [the aircraft] hit the man with the wing during landing.”