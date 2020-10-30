South Africa

2,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, taking SA total past 720,000

By TimesLIVE - 30 October 2020 - 06:28
SA on Thursday passed 720,000 recorded Covid-19 infections.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

SA recorded 2,056 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

This means there have now been 721,770 recorded cases of the illness across the country.

There were also 53 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 19,164.

Of the new deaths, 15 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The balance had taken place previously, but only verified since the release on Wednesday night's figures.

Mkhize said that SA had recorded just shy of 650,000 recoveries.

“Our recoveries now stand at 649,935 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," he said.

The figures are based on 4,777,609 tests to date, with 25,013 of them in the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

TimesLIVE

