Light aircraft crashes in Springs

By Iavan Pijoos - 11 November 2019 - 14:07
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the plane crashed just before 7am.
Image: Netcare911

Two people were injured when a light aircraft crashed near Springs airport in Gauteng on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident happened just before 7am.

He said the aircraft was badly damaged and the occupants, who had minor to moderate injuries, were taken to hospital. 

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the pilot and his student were trapped inside the aircraft when emergency personnel arrived on the scene

“As per information on site, the aircraft was approaching a landing strip in Springs.”

The circumstances leading to the crash will be investigated.

