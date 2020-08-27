Woman killed in Gauteng plane crash

One person was killed and another critically injured on Wednesday when a light aircraft crashed at a field in Springs, on Gauteng's East Rand.

Ambulance service ER24 said paramedics found the wreckage on the side of the field on arrival at the scene with police.

“Two people were found lying inside the light aircraft. Medics assessed the patients and found that a woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead by another [ambulance] service,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The second victim, a man, was declared to be in a critical condition after examination.