South Africa

Pilot killed in KZN plane crash identified as Springbok canoeist

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 16 March 2020 - 10:30
Police and private rescue services were called to the scene of the aircraft crash in the Umkomazi River valley on Sunday. Top canoeist Mark Perrow was the only occupant and died on the scene.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

The pilot who was killed in a plane crash near the Umkomazi River Valley on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday has been identified as accomplished canoeist Mark Perrow. 

Canoeing SA said in a Facebook post that 55-year-old Perrow was one of the country's greatest paddlers. He was part of the South African team that participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and is a Dusi Canoe Marathon winner. 

“The paddling community is devastated to learn of the passing of Mark Perrow,” said Canoeing SA. “Mark was one of the greatest paddlers this country has produced. Part of the SA team to the Barcelona Olympics, he was able to dominate at every major South African river marathon race. Competitive but always hugely likable. A family man and a paddling icon. Always in our hearts Hop. RIP.”

The paddling community is devastated to learn of the passing of Mark Perrow today. Mark was one of the greatest paddlers...

Posted by Canoeing South Africa on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Perrow was the only occupant in the aircraft.

Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue said a group of kayakers spotted the aircraft crashing in the valley.

When rescue services, including police search and rescue and the Mountain Club of SA, arrived at the scene there was nothing they could do.

“The wreckage was located by the search and rescue units and unfortunately this was not a survivable accident,” said Herbst.

British police drop manslaughter charge in Emiliano Sala crash

No further action will be taken against a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, British ...
Sport
4 days ago

Inside SA's plan to bring citizens home from coronavirus epicentre

A full-scale military rescue mission is under way to evacuate more than 130 South Africans trapped in China's Wuhan city, as the epidemic tightens ...
News
1 week ago

CAA plane dived 1,500ft in the nine seconds before it crashed, say investigators

Seconds before crashing into a Garden Route mountain, a Civil Aviation Authority plane went into a mysterious dive, a preliminary accident report ...
News
2 weeks ago

