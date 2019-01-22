South Africa

It’s a lie, says Krejcir of new escape plot claim

By Shain Germaner - 22 January 2019 - 08:10
Radovan Krejcir at the Germiston Magistrates' Court in 2015.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Alon Skuy

Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir is crying foul at prison authorities again, saying their claims that he tried to escape in December is “nothing more than an elaborate plot to keep him from better prison conditions”.

As he fights to properly launch an urgent application against the department of correctional services – claiming torturous prison treatment – the same department let slip in its responses that a new plan by Krejcir was seemingly foiled over the festive season.

