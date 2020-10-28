'Killer' nanny's story does not add up, mom tells court

The mother of one-year-old Langelihle Mnguni from Daveyton on the East Rand, who was allegedly killed by his nanny last year, says her mind would never function the same after discovering her son's body.

Lerato Mnguni told the Benoni magistrate's court yesterday that the nanny's story of what happened to her son did not add up.

"I still need answers. Everyday I ask myself what might have happened to my son, why him and why me?" she said.

The mother was speaking during cross-examination by Tebogo Maimela, the lawyer of murder-accused Celina Tsabane.

Maimela asked Mnguni why she had speculated that the 39-year-old nanny had fed her child ant-killing powder.

"I know that she killed my child because she claimed they were both poisoned by burglars that came into the house but she did not die from the poison, only he died," said Mnguni.