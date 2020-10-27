Testifying on finding baby's lifeless body proves too much for Mnguni
Gran breaks down in 'killer' nanny case
The grandmother of one-year-old Langelihle Mnguni, who was allegedly killed by his nanny, relived the horror of discovering the child’s lifeless body in the Benoni magistrate’s court yesterday.
An emotional Miriam Mnguni gave testimony during Celina Tsabane’s trial for the murder of Langelihle, who was found dead at his home in Daveyton last year...
