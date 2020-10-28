South Africa

East London punter wins R81m in PowerBall draw

By Staff Reporter - 28 October 2020 - 13:38
The R81m PowerBall Plus jackpot has been won.
The R81m PowerBall Plus jackpot has been won.
Image: 123RF/ponomarenko13

The PowerBall Plus jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw has been won by a player who purchased the winning ticket in East London.

The announcement by Ithuba comes a day after the national lottery operator said two Lotto players who each purchased tickets for R20 and selected the winning numbers manually are now both R7m richer.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was R14.4m in the October 24 draw, which they will share equally.

Three weeks ago, a PowerBall winner in the Free State bagged R121m, the third biggest jackpot win of 2020.

The other two previous big winners scooped R135m and R153m in KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

PowerBall ticket worth R15 cracks R121m jackpot

National lottery operator Ithuba is waiting to hear from a PowerBall winner in the Free State who bagged R121m - the third biggest jackpot win of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings

An online Lotto player has won over R17m in last week’s lottery draw, operator Ithuba confirmed.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X