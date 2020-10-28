SA artist to showcase his work in Germany
Lerato Motaung is thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase his art in Germany after winning the highly coveted 2020 Emergence Art Prize.
The prize, which aims to help emerging artists, includes a residency at the Quartier am Hafen Studio and R80,000 in cash which will be used to fund his flight tickets and a stipend. ..
