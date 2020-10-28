South Africa

SA artist to showcase his work in Germany

28 October 2020 - 13:34

Lerato Motaung is thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase his art in Germany after winning the highly coveted 2020 Emergence Art Prize.

The prize, which aims to help emerging artists, includes a residency  at the Quartier am Hafen Studio and R80,000 in cash which will be used to fund his flight tickets and a stipend. ..

