Eastern Cape mom 'sold her baby' after telling father the child had died

27 October 2020 - 07:09
An Eastern Cape woman is in jail after allegedly selling her newborn baby, who has since been reunited with its father after police traced the infant.
An Eastern Cape woman who gave birth to a child and allegedly sold it appeared at the Cala magistrate's court on Monday.

Yamnkela Nkote, 21, allegedly told the father of the child that the baby had died, but failed to point out her grave.

Nkote appeared alongside Beauty Shonnei Simoto, 30, on child trafficking and kidnapping charges.

“Nkote allegedly gave birth on October 10 2020 and handed over the baby to Simoto whom she met in February this year — without the father’s consent. When the father inquired about his child’s whereabouts, Nkote said that the infant had died but she was unable to point out the grave,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Lwando Zenzile.

The 21-year-old later admitted that she gave the baby to a lady in Johannesburg “for a fee”, according to Zenzile.  “Subsequently, the infant was traced and found in Kempton Park by the Eastern Cape serious organised crime investigation team. The child was later reunited with the father,” he said.

The mom and the person who bought the child were remanded in custody and will appear in court on November 2.

TimesLIVE

