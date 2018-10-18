Instagram baby-selling bust prompts call for 'cyber patrols'

Social media companies should step up oversight of their networks and cooperate more closely with authorities, Indonesian child rights advocates said after police busted a human trafficking ring offering babies for sale on Instagram.

Police arrested four people last week in the city of Surabaya who were connected to an account on the photo sharing application, according to local media reports.

Anti-trafficking experts say technology is fuelling modern-day slavery by enabling traffickers to ensnare more victims, expand their illicit empires and outfox law enforcement across the world.

"We have seen sex traffickers use Facebook to recruit victims before, but this is the first time we see babies being sold through Instagram," said Rita Pranawati, deputy head of the government-backed National Commission for Child Protection.

"Social media providers have to be more responsible, have more cyber patrol, and report to the authorities anything irregular so the government can take action," Pranawati told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Jakarta.