School is a break from work, hunger for teenagers like these

“Our mother has taught us to work extra hard because we are immigrants who do not receive grant money, and not to compare ourselves with rich families because we cannot all be the same,” says grade 8 pupil Clara*.

She is from Mozambique but came to extension 6 informal settlement in Langaville near Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, when she was a baby.

Clara and other teenage girls from the township go door-to-door with wheelbarrows, selling fruit and vegetables to help sustain their families during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Their parents mostly rely on informal trading and piecemeal work to make ends meet, but the lockdown has made surviving more difficult.

Clara is 16 and her sister, Sandra, is 14. They usually start at 7am and push their wheelbarrows up to five kilometres to visit different sections of the informal settlement.

When we met the sisters, it was 6pm and they had just returned from their rounds. Their wheelbarrow still had a few vegetables in it as well as plastic bags filled with second-hand clothing donated by neighbours.