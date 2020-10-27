WATCH | How a children’s book change the way we think about family

We are what we learn to be, the old adage goes. Nelson Mandela echoed the idea when he implored South Africans to teach their children to love before they learn to hate.

The former comes more naturally, the great man believed. For adults, it’s about unlearning harmful habits and patterns of thought that may not have been noticed growing up.

But with children the slate is still clean. Their young minds are malleable – which is why Elena Agnello is certain she can secure their hearts for the future.

The mother of two is a children’s book author. Her first book, I Am Alex, was published last year and deals with diversity in family structures.

When Agnello had her first child she was shocked by the uniformity of the homes represented in children’s literature.

Having grown up in a household headed by a single mother, she understands the need for kids to see themselves and their unique family structures in the stories they read.