South Africa

Free State man found bound with electrical cord, stabbed in head

26 October 2020 - 10:42
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
A neighbour who went to check on the man at his Avondster plot made the gruesome discovery.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The body of a 66-year-old man was found covered in sheets on a plot in the farming town of Viljoenskroon, in the Free State, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a neighbour who went to check on the man at around 6am at his Avondster plot made the gruesome discovery.

Makhele said the man discovered the bedroom window was open and the burglar bars were broken.

“He looked through the window and noticed blood stains on the walls and notified the police.”

Police found the man's body on the bed covered in sheets.

The man, who was living alone, was bound with an electrical cord and had multiple stab wounds to the head, Makhele said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man's Toyota Hilux was missing.

No arrests have been made yet. Cases of murder and house robbery were opened.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt Eric Tumelo Xaba on 081 354 4765 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.

