Free State man found bound with electrical cord, stabbed in head

The body of a 66-year-old man was found covered in sheets on a plot in the farming town of Viljoenskroon, in the Free State, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a neighbour who went to check on the man at around 6am at his Avondster plot made the gruesome discovery.

Makhele said the man discovered the bedroom window was open and the burglar bars were broken.

“He looked through the window and noticed blood stains on the walls and notified the police.”

Police found the man's body on the bed covered in sheets.