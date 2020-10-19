Four bodies found after Vaal River ski boat accident, taking death toll to 5
The bodies of four people who went missing during a ski boat trip on Gauteng's Vaal River on Saturday were found near Sasolburg in the Free State on Sunday.
It means that five people have now been confirmed dead in the incident, with two people surviving.
“It is reported that on Saturday evening, seven people, whose ages range between 30 and 45, were cruising on a boat in the Vaal River, Vereeniging, from Sam Gross Three Rivers when their boat allegedly capsized. Two people - one woman and one man - survived and a second man was declared dead on the scene," said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.
On Saturday, one of the bodies was recovered, but four people were still missing overnight. Their bodies were found on Sunday.
"The [police] team has withdrawn after concluding the successful recovery operation in search of the four victims, whose bodies were recovered closer to Sasolburg in the Free State. The boat in question has now also been found and retrieved from the river," said Peters.
She said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident as well other drownings in the area.
“All seven passengers have now been accounted for, with five fatalities confirmed. The identities of the deceased cannot be disclosed at this stage until their next of kin have been informed.
“In the meantime, an inquest docket has been opened for further investigation,” Peters said.
