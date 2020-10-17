Woman arrested after bodies of three children found at Vienna property

World

By Reuters - 17 October 2020 - 14:56
A 31-year-old woman called the police on Saturday saying she had killed her children and wanted to kill herself, Vienna police said.
Image: 123rf/ Allan Swart

Austrian police are investigating the deaths of three young girls, including a baby, at a property in Vienna.

A 31-year-old woman called the police at 5.20 a.m. on Saturday saying she had killed her children and wanted to kill herself, Vienna police said.

Officers went to an apartment in the city's Donaustadt district where they arrested a woman who had self-inflicted injuries.

The bodies of three children - aged nine and three years and an eight-month old - were found at the scene. The eldest girl was taken to hospital where attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Investigations remain ongoing while officers determine if the woman is fit to be questioned. The background to the incident is currently unknown, police said.

