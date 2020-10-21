Infection said to have spread due to party but student bodies not buying it
Fort Hare Covid-19 outbreak sparks blame game
The outbreak of Covid-19 at the University of Fort Hare has been met with mixed reactions, with the provincial health department saying infections spread due to a party while student bodies blamed hospitals where students are doing their practicals.
About 30 students from the university have been quarantined at the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape while more than 900 students are waiting for their test results...
