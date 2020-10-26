Presenter moves back to KZN
Carol Ofori returns to her roots on radio
Award-winning radio personality Carol Ofori is leaving Radio 2000 to return to East Coast Radio.
Ofori will wrap up her stint as host of daytime show Queens of Grace with Carol Ofori at the end of the month...
