School principal gunned down in his office

A principal was gunned down in his office, a teacher hijacked and a safety officer screening pupils for Covid-19 symptoms killed in two violent attacks at schools in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the principal was allegedly shot in his office in full view of pupils and educators.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the 46-year-old principal was killed at a school in Msinga on Friday.

“The suspects fled with their getaway vehicle, which was found on fire a few kilometres from the scene,” said Naicker.

“The men then allegedly hijacked a teacher who was on her way home and fled in her vehicle. Police intercepted the vehicle at KwaDolo Reserve in Greytown and six men were arrested.”

He said police seized an R5 rifle, two revolvers and 65 rounds of ammunition in addition to eight cellphones and the hijacked vehicle.

“Six men aged between 26 and 38 will be charged for murder and carjacking as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They will appear at the Greytown magistrate's court on Monday,” said Naicker.