Devastated family 'still trying to make sense' of school principal's murder

The family of a school principal who was gunned down in his car on the Golden Highway in Soweto are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Emmanuel Tshivhase‚ the principal of Jabulile Secondary School‚ was shot dead on Thursday about 3km from the Orange Farm school.

“We are devastated‚ still trying to make sense of it and the possible reasons behind why anyone would want him dead‚” said family spokesperson Mashudu Tshinave-Mashabela.

Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said earlier that Tshivhase was allegedly confronted by an unknown man after stopping his car to make a phone call. He was shot dead in his vehicle.

Tshinave-Mashabela described him as a caring family man with a passion for teaching.

“He loved his job‚ was very grounded and passionate. He did more than was expected of him because he wanted to see the learners become better people in life‚” she said.

Tshivhase was killed a day after the release of the 2019 matric results. The school achieved an 80.9% pass rate.

Mashudu Tshinavhe-Mashabela said the family hoped that the police investigation would reveal the motive behind the murder.

Acting district director Mashudu Malimagovha said the department had previously intervened in conflicts at the school but these issues had been resolved and things had been going well.

Tshivhase is survived by three children and his wife. He is expected to be laid to rest on Friday at his home in Venda‚ Limpopo.