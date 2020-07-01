South Africa

North West teacher (25) found strangled at home

By Iavan Pijoos - 01 July 2020 - 07:56
The North West province is mourning the loss of a teacher, who was found strangled to death at her home in Magong village.
A 25-year-old North West teacher was found strangled to death at her home in Magong village near Rustenburg. 

According to North West department of education, the incident happened on Monday. 

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the teacher was found by the chairperson of the school governing body and the house owner.  

"The principal was very much concerned about her absence at school and her phone was off. Then he decided to send the chairperson to her house. Upon arrival, the chairperson found the burglar door  locked, but the door was opened. She then called the owner of the house and they managed to break-in. They found her lying in bed, covered with a blanket," Malindi said.

The Life Science teacher at Makoba Secondary School started teaching last year.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela is expected to visit the family on Thursday.

She said this was an unfortunate incident which happened at a time when the country was grappling from the chains of gender-based violence.

"It is one death too many. As a department we are fighting a common enemy called Covid-19 and we do not expect to lose our teachers in this way".

"It is heartbreaking to lose a young teacher who could have had a long career in the teaching sector. Teachers play an important role of moulding the future of our country and as a society we need to take good care of them and protect them. A nation without teachers is a doomed society, teachers are a light to the community. I am appealing to the police to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous act. They should rot in jail," Matsemela said.

The North West police are investigating a murder case.

