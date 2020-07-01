North West teacher (25) found strangled at home

A 25-year-old North West teacher was found strangled to death at her home in Magong village near Rustenburg.

According to North West department of education, the incident happened on Monday.

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the teacher was found by the chairperson of the school governing body and the house owner.

"The principal was very much concerned about her absence at school and her phone was off. Then he decided to send the chairperson to her house. Upon arrival, the chairperson found the burglar door locked, but the door was opened. She then called the owner of the house and they managed to break-in. They found her lying in bed, covered with a blanket," Malindi said.