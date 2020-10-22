Parties blamed as Covid-19 cases climb in Mangaung

Officials in the Bloemfontein-based Mangaung municipality are worried because of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the past week.

It attributed the spike to an increase in social gatherings, at which health and safety protocols are not followed.

“Social gatherings and parties over weekends have increased, with patrons ignoring health measures which can save lives. Scientists in the country have warned that the risk of a second wave still exists and is high, and this is evident in our city,” said municipal spokesperson, Qondile Khedama.