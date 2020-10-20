WATCH | 'When Jerusalema gets in, all measures go out': Kenyan minister urges youth to social distance

A video clip of Kenyan health ministry cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe urging youth to observe social distancing when taking part in the Jerusalema dance challenge has gone viral on social media.

The video shared on Monday by TV station NTV Kenya is from a Sunday media briefing about Covid-19 infections in the country.

The minister expressed concern about the flouting of preventive measures, particularly by young people in bars and pubs since they were reopened three weeks ago. He said the health ministry had noted an increase in the country's infection rate which could result in a second wave.