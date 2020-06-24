UIF crisis deepens as a pensioner is paid R4.7m

A retired bus driver was paid a whopping R4.7m in Covid-19 relief funds meant for 1,000 of his former colleagues.

The 65-year-old man, from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, retired from Unitrans in December. Apparently, he was taken aback by the payment bonanza when it landed in his bank account.

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which administers payment of Covid-19 relief funds to employers on behalf of employees during the coronavirus pandemic, failed to explain how the money ended up in the individual's account when it was intended to be paid to a company.

The Hammanskraal pensioner, whose identity is withheld, apparently thought the windfall was from the decades-long contributions to UIF during his working years.