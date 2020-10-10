South Africa

Businesswoman bust for 'pocketing' R3m in Covid-19 relief funds

10 October 2020 - 10:20
A Limpopo business director has been arrested for fraud relating to the Covid-19 social distress funds.
The Hawks have arrested a businesswoman from Mtititi outside Malamulele in Limpopo who allegedly pocketed R3.2m from Covid-19 social relief funds.

Capt Matimba Maluleke said the woman, a director, had allegedly claimed the UIF funds on behalf of 242 former employees who were part of the extended public works programme.

“It was established during the investigation that the workers' contract was terminated before the country's lockdown was declared by the president. It is further alleged that the claimed money never reached the pockets of the former workers,” said Maluleke.

Members of the community at Mtititi had alerted the police about their suspicions three weeks ago.

The 47-year-old woman is spending the weekend behind bars and will appear in the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Monday.

She faces charges of fraud.

