Covid-19 cases rise in Eastern Cape school
The number of pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 at an Eastern Cape school has risen from 98 to 102, with one teacher also testing positive.
At the weekend, about 500 pupils at Ethembeni Secondary School in Burgersdorp were quarantined because of the fear over the rapid spread of the viral disease. So far, the authorities have blamed failure to observe social distancing and not wearing of masks as the reasons for the outbreak at the school with about 933 pupils...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.