Covid-19 cases rise in Eastern Cape school

The number of pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 at an Eastern Cape school has risen from 98 to 102, with one teacher also testing positive.



At the weekend, about 500 pupils at Ethembeni Secondary School in Burgersdorp were quarantined because of the fear over the rapid spread of the viral disease. So far, the authorities have blamed failure to observe social distancing and not wearing of masks as the reasons for the outbreak at the school with about 933 pupils...