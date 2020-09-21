South Africa

Covid-19 cases rise in Eastern Cape school

21 September 2020 - 12:55

The number of pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 at an Eastern Cape school has risen from 98 to 102, with one teacher also testing positive.

At the  weekend,  about 500 pupils at Ethembeni Secondary School in Burgersdorp were quarantined because of the fear over the rapid spread of the viral disease. So far, the authorities have blamed failure to observe social distancing and not wearing of masks as the reasons for the outbreak at the school with  about 933 pupils...

