Matric balls sacrificed to avoid the risk of Covid-19 infections

“Matric farewell functions are considered non-curricular activities and there is no official policy by the Western Cape education department on them. It is regarded as a matter between matric parents and their school.

“We must also make clear that should a candidate Test positive for Covid-19, they will not be allowed access into examination venues and will not be allowed to sit for an examination for a 10-day period or until confirmation is received from a medical practitioner. This means that the candidate will only be able to complete their national senior certificate in June 2021.”

Westerford High School in Cape Town’s southern suburbs is one of the schools that have cancelled the event.

Principal Mark Smith said the school would instead have a farewell gathering on the last day of school, December 15, on the school fields. “Only the matrics will arrive and the teaching staff will be present. So no partners, no dancing. We will have food packs and appropriate social distancing.”

The school will forgo its annual celebration evening where speeches are made and prizes handed out. No other meetings have happened at the school involving pupils. Smith said the matric valediction would take place on October 23 outdoors with only parents and matrics attending.

South African College High School (SACS) did not have to cancel its matric ball as it held the event in the first term before the lockdown. The school will have its valedictory event outdoors with only the matrics present.

Settler’s High School in Bellville said the class of 2020, which was supposed to have a matric ball in September, plans to have the bash in the future.

“We have asked the matrics to have their celebration maybe in five years' time,” said Louisa Hall, the school’s deputy principal.

“We usually have reunions every 10 years, but we have asked that they have their reunion in five years to celebrate the matric ball that never was. To make the event special, each will be writing a time capsule about their matric year and the idea is to open the letter when they meet again at the event,” she said.