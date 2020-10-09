Jobs bloodbath undermines the Fourth Estate's ability to have diverse voices

Covid 19 left media sector bruised, says Sanef chair

SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) chairperson Sibusiso Ngalwa has lamented the devastating impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the media industry and the threat this placed on the sector's ability to have diverse voices.



Ngalwa said while journalists were going around the country reporting about Covid-19, very little attention was given to their plight by society...