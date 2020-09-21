500 pupils quarantined after Covid-19 outbreak at Eastern Cape school

The failure to practise social distancing and wear masks have been identified as the main factors behind the outbreak of coronavirus at an Eastern Cape school, where 98 learners tested positive for Covid-19.



The behaviour of the pupils at Ethembeni Senior Secondary School in Burgersdorp has come under scrutiny after about 500 pupils had to be quarantined following the outbreak...