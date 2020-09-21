500 pupils quarantined after Covid-19 outbreak at Eastern Cape school
The failure to practise social distancing and wear masks have been identified as the main factors behind the outbreak of coronavirus at an Eastern Cape school, where 98 learners tested positive for Covid-19.
The behaviour of the pupils at Ethembeni Senior Secondary School in Burgersdorp has come under scrutiny after about 500 pupils had to be quarantined following the outbreak...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.