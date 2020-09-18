Pupil isolated over her claims of racism at school
A grade 12 pupil at Roosevelt High School in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, who spoke up against alleged racism at the institution, has been isolated from other pupils.
The isolation comes two weeks after the 18-year-old was suspended for retweeting tweets from an account that has since been deleted that had testimonies from other learners who accused the school of racism and nepotism...
