MEC intervenes in case of 'coloured' teacher identifying as 'African'

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Wednesday urgently requested information about the case of a teacher who faced possible dismissal for self-identifying as African.

Oudtshoorn teacher Glen Snyman identified himself as African in his CV when applying for a teaching post at a school three years ago.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported earlier in the day that he had been summoned to a disciplinary hearing for claiming to be “African” instead of sticking with his “official” coloured identity.

In its charge sheet the department initially accused Snyman of “fraudulently” passing himself off as an African male “whereas in truth your records indicate that you are a coloured male”. It accused him of misrepresenting his race to secure the new teaching post.

Snyman is a long-time critic of apartheid-era race classification and founder of lobby group People Against Race Classification.

The disciplinary hearing did not go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday.

News of the hearing appears to have taken senior officials by surprise, among them Schäfer.

“I have learnt only today of a WCED teacher who has allegedly been charged with 'fraud' for classifying himself as 'African' on his CV,” Schäfer said in a statement.

“One of the many evils of apartheid was the classification of people by their so-called race. This was what many people have fought to rid our country of. So I am understandably shocked to discover that my department is apparently charging someone because of how they choose to classify themselves.