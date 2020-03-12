'We don't trust your motives' - Vodacom to Please Call Me inventor

Leading mobile communications company Vodacom has questioned Please Call Me (PCM) inventor Nkosana Makate's motives after he hauled it before the high court demanding financial records and statements.

Makate, who rejected R47m compensation from Vodacom for his idea, following protracted negotiations which were even presided over by the company's CEO Mohamed Joosub.

Makate is demanding access to various documents relating to financial records and the revenue that the company made from the Please Call Me service.

Makate wants Vodacom to release its records and other statements that Joosub used and relied on to determine its proposed settlement figure offered to him in January last year.

Advocate Richard Solomon, arguing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on behalf of Vodacom, said Makate had all the time in the world during negotiations to ask for the documents.