aQuellé to continue to float Midmar Mile despite water brand's troubles

Organisers of the Midmar Mile Race which is set to take place in February 2021 have confirmed that flavoured water giant aQuellé will still be sponsoring their event despite the rape and murder accusations labelled Kwasizabantu Mission, which owns the brand.

Race director Wayne Riddin said in a statement that although they welcomed an investigation, they would allow the law to take its place.

"Nelson Mandela left us with a legacy in South Africa to abide by the constitution and treat everyone with respect and dignity. The South African Constitution and Justice system are founded on these and we must allow the judicial process to take its course. We are in full support of the KwaZulu Natal premier to allow the court of law to pass the judgment before any action is taken," he said.

Widdin said aQuellé had been sponsoring the charity race for ten years.

“We are incredibly thankful to aQuellé for the decade of support they have given us and what they have allowed us to achieve at the Midmar Mile each year. We look forward to our continuing partnership as we work hard towards our 50th anniversary event in 2023,”

Meanwhile, according to a News24 report, retail heavyweights such as Woolworths, Makro, Food Lovers Market and restaurant chain Spur have stopped distributing the product.

Last week chilling allegations of abuse and even death were once again put in the spotlight at the CRL Rights Commission.

The hearings, which began in Durban before moving to Johannesburg last week, are part of the commission's investigation into allegations of fraud, rape, assault and money laundering levelled against the church.