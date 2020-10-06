Former pastor weeps as he tells of rape allegedly covered up at KwaSizabantu mission

A former pastor at the KwaSizabantu mission broke down on Tuesday as he told the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) about the way the mission treated children.

Pieter Becker, who grew up at the mission, was a preacher at the church for 17 years before he left in 2013.

The commission began its three-day probe on Monday into allegations of sexual and religious abuse at the mission in northern KwaZulu-Natal, which came to light after an exposé.

The church has denied the allegations and is expected to appear before the commission on Wednesday.

Becker was the second witness on day two of the probe.