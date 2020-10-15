I saw them beat drug addicts until they peed their pants, witness says

CRL hears spine-chilling testimonies from Kwasizabantu

A former Kwasizabantu Mission resident who joined the church in KwaZulu-Natal while in prison for arson has offered chilling insight into alleged abuse, assaults, rape and other acts of criminality.



Simphiwe Nhlebela, who took the stand on the first day of public hearings held by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) in Gauteng yesterday, said he escaped the church after witnessing excessive controlling rules, assault in what was called "the slaughter room", rape and fraud. ..