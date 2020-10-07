Hearing into alleged abuse halted as KwaSizabantu representatives refuse to testify

The investigation into allegations of sexual assault at KwaSizabantu mission came to an unexpected halt on Wednesday after representatives of the mission refused to testify unless the commission's chair recused himself.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) began its three-day probe into the allegations of sexual and religious abuse at the KwaSizabantu mission in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

On the third and final day, representatives of the mission were expected to appear to respond to a media expose in which people who were once affiliated with the church spoke about allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

However, on Wednesday, mission representative Keith Matthee asked commission chairperson David Luka Mosoma to recuse himself. Matthee said they believed Mosoma was biased after a broadcast interview on Tuesday where he commented that what was happening at the mission was not religion.

Matthee said the mission felt that this showed bias against the church and, as such, they would not get a fair chance to defend themselves.