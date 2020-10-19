Woman seeks help as she contends with dystonia disease

When Sinegugu Ngubo wakes up in the morning she has to fight another day against a crippling and painful condition that makes her body spasm unbearably that sometimes it causes her to have panic attacks.

The 25-year-old from Mthwalume in KwaZulu-Natal has for five years been suffering from cervical dystonia, which is a neurological condition that currently has no cure.

She cannot stand straight and walks with her head tilted backwards because her neck muscles involuntarily contract into abnormal positions.

When she tries to put her head in the correct position, her head jerks backwards. This makes it difficult for her to get to medical centres for consultation or check ups.

Some of the treatments she gets includes Botox, to stop spasms, and acupuncture.

"Dystonia is a monster. I really hate it. God didn't even consider my dreams or my gran's hard work of sending me to school. Now she's taking care of me instead of me taking care of her," she said.

Ngubo, who had to drop out of an office administration course because of her disability, cannot take care of herself with even the smallest things such as preparing food or dressing herself.

She has to visit a medical centre at least once a week. However, depending on how severe the pain is, she has to go more frequently.

She has now resorted to campaigning for funds on social media.

She said after she got sick her two children's father left her with no financial support for her children.

"Their dad left while I was pregnant with the little one. He couldn't handle having a sick girlfriend," said Ngubo.