SA the 12th leading nation with Covid-19 deaths

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that 1,662 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed since the last report.

On Monday, SA was one of the top 12 countries in the world and the leading African country registering the most deaths related to Covid-19.

According to the latest stats, SA has 703,793 infections and 18,471 deaths since the last report.

Of the 63 new deaths, 54 were in KwaZulu-Natal and nine in the Eastern Cape.

Mkhize said none of the deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

He said recoveries stood at 634,543, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.