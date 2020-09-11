Neurologist beats all odds to realise his dream
Growing up in the rural town of Bizana in the Eastern Cape, Simphiwe Mandlesilo always wanted to be a doctor and against all the odds he realised his dream.
The 37-year-old neurologist at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto said the few resources he had did not deter him from achieving his goal...
