One dead, two injured, four missing in day of tragedy on Vaal river

One person died and four are missing after a boat capsized on the Vaal river, near Spider Valley Road, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to the scene after a boat carrying seven people capsized.

“One body has been recovered and four are still missing. Metro EMS declared the man dead on arrival,” said emergency service ER24 on Saturday evening.

It was not immediately clear on Sunday morning whether they had been found.

The two survivors of the incident, who suffered minor injuries, told paramedics that the boat had taken on water.

“The two survivors declined transportation to the hospital. The man explained that the boat was taking on water when it capsized,” said ER24.