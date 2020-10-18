South Africa

Former Chiefs and Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo stabbed in Durban

By Staff reporter - 18 October 2020 - 11:40
Retired goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was stabbed in Umlazi, Durban, on Saturday, his official Twitter account posted. File picture.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was stabbed on Saturday morning, his official Twitter account said on Sunday.

The shot-stopper — who also has three Bafana Bafana caps — was taken to hospital.

Brilliant Khuzwayo was invited to speak at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) sports event. Right before he could make his address, a male, believed to be a MUT student, stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital. A case has been opened with Umlazi SAPS,” the Twitter post read.

Further details have not been provided, and SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE has reached out to KwaZulu-Natal police for say on the incident.

This is a developing story.

