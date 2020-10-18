Former Chiefs and Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo stabbed in Durban
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was stabbed on Saturday morning, his official Twitter account said on Sunday.
The shot-stopper — who also has three Bafana Bafana caps — was taken to hospital.
“Brilliant Khuzwayo was invited to speak at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) sports event. Right before he could make his address, a male, believed to be a MUT student, stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital. A case has been opened with Umlazi SAPS,” the Twitter post read.
Further details have not been provided, and SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE has reached out to KwaZulu-Natal police for say on the incident.
This is a developing story.