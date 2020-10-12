Parktown Boys High School principal fired

"The second allegation is that he failed to ensure that a correct roll call for all learners who went to the said excursion was maintained.

"The final allegation is that he endangered the lives of the learners by disregarding a set of safety rules and regulations as set out in clause E of Safety Measures, in that he failed to ensure that all learners who were to participate in the water activities were provided with life jackets, which led to the death of Enoch Mpianzi," Mabona said.

Mabona said it was important to note that the principal was found guilty of the first two allegations, and subsequently not guilty on the third allegation.

"The presiding officer has, after careful consideration of mitigating and aggravating circumstances, dismissed him accordingly.

"Therefore, he has a right to appeal to the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) against the findings by the presiding officer within five working days of his receiving of the dismissal notice," Mabona said.