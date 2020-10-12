Dismissal comes nine months after the death of Mpianzi
Parktown Boys High School principal fired
Malcom Williams, the Parktown Boys High School principal, has been fired by the Gauteng education department.
His dismissal comes nine months after the death of Enoch Mpianzi, a 13-year-old grade 8 pupil who drowned during a school orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break in North West.
The department said Williams was charged with three allegations of misconduct emanating from an incident which occurred on January 15 2020, where he unjustifiably prejudiced the administration, discipline or efficiency of the department.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it was alleged that Williams undertook or caused the school to undertake an excursion to Nyathi Bush and River Break in Brits for Grade 8 orientation camp without prior approval.
"The second allegation is that he failed to ensure that a correct roll call for all learners who went to the said excursion was maintained.
"The final allegation is that he endangered the lives of the learners by disregarding a set of safety rules and regulations as set out in clause E of Safety Measures, in that he failed to ensure that all learners who were to participate in the water activities were provided with life jackets, which led to the death of Enoch Mpianzi," Mabona said.
Mabona said it was important to note that the principal was found guilty of the first two allegations, and subsequently not guilty on the third allegation.
"The presiding officer has, after careful consideration of mitigating and aggravating circumstances, dismissed him accordingly.
"Therefore, he has a right to appeal to the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) against the findings by the presiding officer within five working days of his receiving of the dismissal notice," Mabona said.
