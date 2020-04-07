Enock Mpianzi drowning: lawyers send letter of demand to education department

Legal representatives for the Mpianzi family say they have sent a letter of demand to the Gauteng department of education.

Ian Levitt, the family's lawyer, announced this on Tuesday.

The education department has been approached for comment.

This comes a month after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) received an inquest docket regarding the death of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi during a school camp in January this year.

Acting director of public prosecutions in Gauteng, advocate George Baloyi, was expected to make a decision whether to prosecute after the release of a forensic report commissioned by the department of education and released by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on March 4.

It pointed to “negligence and extreme recklessness” on the part of the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, teachers who had accompanied the schoolchildren to the orientation camp, and the school itself.