Police finalise investigation into Enock Mpianzi’s death

North West police have finalised their probe into the death of Parktown Boys' High grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi.

Mpianzi died on a school camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in Brits in January when the makeshift raft he and other pupils had built capsized in the Crocodile River.

“I can confirm that the police have finalised the inquest case of Enock Mpianzi and handed it to the department of justice for a decision,” Col Adele Myburgh said.

This past week, in a report released by the Gauteng education department, Parktown Boys' High teachers and resort staff were found to have been negligent by allowing the water exercise to go ahead.

These included negligence around the safety of the pupils during the water exercise, the use or lack of life jackets and a lack of control over the pupils.

One teacher was found to have been negligent for “failing to exercise the duty of care” relating to the issue of the roll calls. The authorisation for the camp also came under the spotlight.

Ian Levitt, a Johannesburg attorney representing the Mpianzi family, said they intended to pursue both civil and criminal action against the Gauteng department of education (GDE) and other people found to have played a role in the death of the boy.